15-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The teenager was standing around 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wood Street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to University of Illinois Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP