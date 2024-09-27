15-year-olds arrested for robbing woman in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with robbing a 21-year-old woman in the Loop.
The incident occurred on Thursday around 9 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Franklin Street.
According to Chicago police, the teens took personal property from the woman by force. Less than an hour later, the duo was arrested in the 800 block of South Financial Place.
Both juveniles were hit with a felony robbery charge.
No further information was immediately available.