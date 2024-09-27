15-year-olds arrested for robbing woman in downtown Chicago: police

The Brief Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with robbing a 21-year-old woman in downtown Chicago. The incident occurred in the Loop on Sept. 26, with the suspects arrested shortly after. The juveniles each face one felony count of robbery.



Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with robbing a 21-year-old woman in the Loop.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 9 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Franklin Street.

According to Chicago police, the teens took personal property from the woman by force. Less than an hour later, the duo was arrested in the 800 block of South Financial Place.

Both juveniles were hit with a felony robbery charge.

No further information was immediately available.