16 men arrested in Bedford Park during sex sting operation

Sixteen men were arrested, and 11 vehicles were towed in Bedford Park during a sting operation that targeted people looking to buy sex on the internet.

On Wednesday, Cook County Special Victims Unit officers set up the sting operation after placing ads online using websites that are known for advertising sexual services, police said.

During the operation, police say 16 men responded to the ads and traveled to the designated location, and then solicited sex from an undercover officer in exchange for sex.

Each man was arrested and issued a $1,000 citation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Eleven vehicles were towed, and the vehicle owner is required to pay $500 to reclaim their vehicle.

Advertisement

So far this year, Cook County Sheriff's police have arrested and fined more than 250 people as part of their strategy to reduce the demand for sex trafficking.