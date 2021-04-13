16 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Sixteen people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed and two others injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue.

Just after midnight, a car was shot at on I-290 and crashed near the exit ramp to Damen Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The driver of the vehicle was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was listed as a 22-year-old man by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released. Two passengers in the vehicle were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. The other two passengers were not injured. Troopers also found another crashed vehicle on I-290 near the Ashland Avenue exit. The vehicle was empty.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Old Town on the North Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 10:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue when someone fired shots, police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 6:45 p.m.in the 200 block of East 51st Street and found the man unresponsive in a courtyard behind an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 4:50 p.m., he was in the 12200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, police said. The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, a man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was on the sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 38th Place when someone opened fire from a vehicle, police said. The 31-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Three people were wounded in three separate shootings within ten minutes of each other, one in Englewood, another in Burnside and the last in Archer Heights.

A man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. He was near a store about 2:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when two people got out of a vehicle and started beating him, police said. One of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot the 28-year-old in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Two weapons were recovered at the scene, and three people are being questioned by detectives.

At the same time a man was shot in Burnside on the South Side. He was on the street about 2:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Dobson Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes prior, a man was shot in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. About 2:20 p.m., the 28-year-old was traveling in the 4700 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the hand and taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was in good condition.

About an hour prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He was on the sidewalk about 1:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 25th Street when a silver-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, striking the 41-year-old multiple times, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least five other people were hurt Monday in citywide shootings.

Twenty-eight people were shot, four fatally, last weekend citywide.