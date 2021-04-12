5 injured in Eisenhower Expressway shooting

Five people were injured in a shooting early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Just after midnight, a car was shot at on I-290 near the exit ramp to Damen Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Four people were shot and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Chicago Fire officials said.

Another person was not shot but sustained injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

Illinois State police did not immeduately have details on the shooting.