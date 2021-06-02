16 shot, 3 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were killed and thirteen others wounded Tuesday in Chicago, including two men who were shot, one fatally, in the West Town neighborhood.

They were near the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot several times on the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him. Another man, 49, was grazed by a bullet in the head and was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was released.

Hours prior, a man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. The pair were standing outside about 5:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a nearby alley and someone from inside began firing shots, police said. One man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. The other, 49, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was serious.

A man was killed in a shooting in Princeton Park on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 12:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said. The 25-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman and her 1-year-old son were shot through the window of their apartment in Austin on the West Side. About 11:45 p.m., the 30-year-old woman and her son were at home in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, when a man fired shots at them through the window of a garden unit apartment, police said. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her body and hand, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The boy was struck twice in the legs, and taken to the same hospital where he has been stabilized.

About an hour prior, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times on the Near West Side. About 10:50 p.m., he was in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue, when he was shot five times, police said. He was brought to Stroger Hospital by a friend, where he is in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Lincoln Park on the North Side. About 7:30 p.m., the teen boy was near a parking lot in the 2000 block of North Burling Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound on the arm and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by in Back of the Yards on the South Side. About 2:15 a.m., an 18-year-old man and two other people were standing in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone in a passing gray SUV fired at them, police said. The teen was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second person was grazed by a bullet in their right leg and refused treatment. The third person was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and hand, and was in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 26-year-old woman was shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side. About 12:20 a.m., she was outside with several people in the 2200 block of West Diversey Avenue, when she heard several shots from multiple directions and realized she was struck in the leg, police said. She took herself to Thorek Memorial Hospital where she is in good condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and at least thirty-four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.