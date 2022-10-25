Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

Juveniles driving carjacking trend in Chicago

Sadly, a 17-year-old is not the youngest suspect that members of Chicago's carjacking task force have seen. They arrested a well-known 11-year-old that was part of a carjacking crew, and it was not his first time.

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle from a 24-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of South Jefferson on Aug. 12.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was arrested in Forest Park Tuesday, and charged accordingly. 

No additional information was made available by police. 