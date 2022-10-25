16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle from a 24-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of South Jefferson on Aug. 12.

He was arrested in Forest Park Tuesday, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.