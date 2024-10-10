16-year-old boy robbed woman at gunpoint at CTA Red Line station: police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week for robbing a woman at gunpoint while she waited for a Red Line train, according to police.

The teenager has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The incident occurred on Sept. 28 at approximately 9:38 p.m., when the teen, along with other offenders, allegedly robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint, taking her personal belongings at the 69th Street CTA Red Line station.

The juvenile was apprehended on Wednesday by the Mass Transit Tactical Team and area detectives, who charged him in connection with the robbery.

No further details were released.