16-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A teenage boy was shot several times while walking home in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old was walking around 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 25th Street when he was struck by gunfire in his chest and leg, police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

