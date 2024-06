A teen boy was shot in the neck on Chicago's West Side Monday evening.

At about 5:51 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when he was struck in the neck and abdomen by gunfire, police said.

The teen was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

No offenders are in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.