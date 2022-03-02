16-year-old charged in Logan Square armed carjacking, shooting

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old was accused of taking a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint around 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of North. St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Police said he also fired a shot at the victim during the struggle for the car.

The teen was arrested roughly three hours later in the Montclare neighborhood. A weapon was also recovered, police said.

The 16-year-old faces several charges:

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

One felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm

One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon

One misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card

One misdemeanor count of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card

He was also cited for possessing a laser sight accessory, firearm silencer or muffler and having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

The teen is due in juvenile court Wednesday.