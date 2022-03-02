Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old charged in Logan Square armed carjacking, shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

Dart, Durbin ask for federal help to fight Chicago carjackings

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Sen. Dick Durbin testified in front of a Senate judicial committee Tuesday, asking for federal assistance in preventing carjackings in Chicago.

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old was accused of taking a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint around 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of North. St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Police said he also fired a shot at the victim during the struggle for the car.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The teen was arrested roughly three hours later in the Montclare neighborhood. A weapon was also recovered, police said.

The 16-year-old faces several charges: 

  • One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm
  • One felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm
  • One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon
  • One misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card
  • One misdemeanor count of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card

He was also cited for possessing a laser sight accessory, firearm silencer or muffler and having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

The teen is due in juvenile court Wednesday.