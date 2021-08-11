16-year-old charged with carjacking woman, robbing elderly man

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman and robbing an elderly man in two separate incidents earlier this year.

The teen allegedly took a vehicle from a 47-year-old woman on April 17 in the 8100 block of South Prairie Avenue in the South Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He is also one of the offenders who is suspected of robbing a 71-year-old man on March 8 in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday in west suburban St. Charles, according to police.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and misdemeanors counts of battery and criminal trespassing of a vehicle.