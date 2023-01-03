16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

During the incident, police said a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when their vehicle and belongings were taken at gunpoint while three children, all under the age of 16, were inside.

The teen was also charged in connection with robbing a 25-year-old man and 30-year-old man on Dec. 30 in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said. The boy allegedly took the men's personal property and vehicle at gunpoint, according to police.

He faces 10 felony charges including armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a passenger under the age of 16-years-old.

No more information was immediately available.