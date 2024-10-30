Woodlawn residents demand housing protections amid gentrification, rising rents

The Brief Woodlawn residents demand housing protections amid rising home and rental costs due to gentrification, particularly with the Obama Center's construction. Activists urge the mayor to follow through on his June promise to protect residents from eviction. Alderman Desmon Yancy noted that 77% of the community are renters facing unscrupulous landlords, as rent increased by 19% in the last month and 18% in the past year, according to Zumper.



Renters and homeowners in Woodlawn are demanding housing protections after seeing the impact of gentrification on homeownership and rental costs.

Ahead of a City Council meeting and an announcement from Mayor Brandon Johnson, residents from South Shore and Woodlawn called for increased housing protections as the Obama Center is set to be built on the South Side.

Residents have reported rising home prices and rents.

Activists noted that in June, the mayor vowed to prevent residents from losing their homes and said he needs to follow through on that promise.

Desmon Yancy, the 5th Ward alderman, outlined the protections that should be implemented.

"We also want to make sure there are protections for renters because sometimes, when you've got an imbalance, where 77% of the community are renters, you have landlords that are unscrupulous and take advantage of folks…," said Yancy.

According to Zumper, a digital marketplace for renters and property managers, rent prices in Woodlawn increased by 19% in the last 30 days and by 18% in the past year.