16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month.

The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

At about 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 21, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when the teen allegedly fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the back and was driven to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was struck in her right leg and was listed in good condition.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.