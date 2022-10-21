Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was driven to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 30-year-old womas was struck in her right leg and was listed in good condition at South Shore Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.