16-year-old girl charged with carjacking of ride-share driver in Roseland

A 16-year-old girl faces felony charges after she and two others allegedly carjacked a ride-share driver in March in Roseland and led police on a chase into Indiana.

The girl and two others allegedly robbed and carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint March 6 in the 300 block of East 95th Street, police said.

Illinois State Police followed the vehicle into Indiana when it crashed, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested last month and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular highjacking for his role in the incident.

The girl also allegedly robbed and attempted to carjack a 21-year-old woman the same day in the 2000 block of West Randolph Street, police said.

She faces two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count each of vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking and fleeing and eluding, police said.

She was scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.