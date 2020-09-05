16-year-old shot in Oakland neighborhood on South Side

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in Oakland on the South Side.

Someone in a black SUV fired shots at the 16-year-old about 4:30 p.m. near 40th Street and Lake Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

