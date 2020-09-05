Robberies reported in Oakland and Douglas neighborhoods on South Side

At least three people have been robbed recently Oakland and Douglas on the South Side.

In each incident, one or two males walked up to someone, pulled out a gun, stole their property a fled either on foot or in a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 11 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 800 block of East Pershing Road;

About 12:15 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 400 block of East Pershing Road; and

About 12:45 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 3800 block of South Evans Avenue.

Police said the two suspects were between 17 and 23 years old. One stood between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, and the other was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 120 and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

