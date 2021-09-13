16-year-old shot while walking dog in South Austin

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Monday morning while walking his dog in South Austin on the West Side.

The boy was walking about 12:25 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and approached him with a firearm, Chicago police said.

The unknown offender shot the boy and fled the scene in the vehicle, according to police.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He was unable to provide specifics on the incident to police.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.