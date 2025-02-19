Chicago crime: Boy, 16, charged with robbing man in 2024, police say

A teenage boy was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a man in the city’s Fulton River District neighborhood last year.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Teen arrested

What we know:

Police identified the boy as the person who allegedly participated in taking property from the victim, a 23-year-old man, while indicating he had a gun.

The robbery happened on Oct. 22, 2024, in the 500 block of West Fulton Street.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side, police said.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect.

It was unclear exactly what was taken from the victim or if they were harmed.