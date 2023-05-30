17-year-old arrested for allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint in Englewood

A teen is accused of robbing two men at gunpoint in Englewood last month.

The juvenile was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 7:30 p.m. on April 9, the 17-year-old boy was one of the offenders who allegedly took property from a 28-year-old man and a 53-year-old man at gunpoint in the 500 block of West 62nd Street.

The teen was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.