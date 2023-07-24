17-year-old boy attempted to rob man, woman at gunpoint in Palmer Square: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of trying to rob two people at gunpoint in Palmer Square early Sunday.
The juvenile is charged with two felony counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
Just after midnight Sunday, the teen allegedly attempted to take property from a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in the 3100 block of West Palmer Boulevard.
The teen was located about a half-mile from the crime scene and placed in custody.
No additional information was made available to police.