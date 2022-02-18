Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old boy charged in armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Mount Greenwood
FOX 32 Chicago

MOUNT GREENWOOD - A 17-year-old boy is facing a carjacking charge after police said he stole a car from two at gunpoint in Mount Greenwood in November. 

According to police, the teen was positively identified as the second offender who carjacked a 36-year-old woman and 57-year-old man at gunpoint in the 11000 block of South Harding on Nov. 19. 

The boy was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue, and has been charged with vehicular carjacking, along with aggravated use of a firearm. 

No additional information is available at this time.

 