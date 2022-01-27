Expand / Collapse search

11-year-old charged in armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood; video shows crime unfold

By Will Hager
Published 
Updated 10:04PM
Mount Greenwood
FOX 32 Chicago

Boy, 11, charged with Mount Greenwood carjacking

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking two women in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last November in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far Southwest Side.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was accused of taking a car at gunpoint from two women on Nov. 19, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Harding Street, police said.

During the investigation, the 11-year-old was spotted inside another vehicle that was reported stolen from the Lawndale neighborhood on Nov. 13, 2021, police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the West Englewood neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The crime was captured on surveillance video from a neighbor's home.

The boy was due in bond court Thursday.

Examining Chicago crime trends so far in 2022

Kim Smith, director of programs at the University of Chicago Crime Lab, breaks down some of the factors contributing to crime in Chicago and how the numbers are trending so far in 2022.

He is the second 11-year-old charged with carjacking in the past three months. 

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown discussed the arrest of another 11-year-old in November 2020.

"Let me say that again, because that shocks the conscience," Brown said. "Our task force arrested an 11-year-old for carjacking."

'Shocks the conscience': Chicago police arrested 11-year-old for carjacking, Brown says

Chicago police have made 1,292 carjacking-related arrests, including one that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said is particularly shocking.