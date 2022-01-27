11-year-old charged in armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood; video shows crime unfold

An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last November in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far Southwest Side.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was accused of taking a car at gunpoint from two women on Nov. 19, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Harding Street, police said.

During the investigation, the 11-year-old was spotted inside another vehicle that was reported stolen from the Lawndale neighborhood on Nov. 13, 2021, police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the West Englewood neighborhood.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The crime was captured on surveillance video from a neighbor's home.

The boy was due in bond court Thursday.

He is the second 11-year-old charged with carjacking in the past three months.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown discussed the arrest of another 11-year-old in November 2020.

"Let me say that again, because that shocks the conscience," Brown said. "Our task force arrested an 11-year-old for carjacking."