17-year-old boy missing from Romeoville since May

Romeoville police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since May.

According to police, Adrian Bustamante was last seen in the Wesglen neighborhood on May 17.

He is five-foot-nine and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Garcia at fgarcia@romeoville.org or at 815-886-7219.