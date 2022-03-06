17-year-old boy shot in a Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was shot while walking in an alley in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Chicago police said the teen was walking through an alley in the 2800 block of W. Lexington just before 11 p.m., when multiple shots were fired.
The teen managed to wave down a passing car, which took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital for medical treatment, police said.
The boy was shot in the right forearm and is in good condition, police said.
No one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.