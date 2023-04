A 17-year-old boy was shot in Jefferson Park Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:45 p.m., the teen was in the 6000 block of West Higgins when an unknown offender exited a vehicle driven by a person the teen knew and fired shots.

The boy was struck in the back of the leg. He refused medical attention.

No offender is in custody.