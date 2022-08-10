Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old boy shot in Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway.

At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said.

One of the offenders produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The teen was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.