A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody hours after his girlfriend and two other people were shot to death during a "domestic-related" home invasion late Sunday in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Lee Lane about 8:15 p.m. and found four people had been shot, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

The victims were identified as Cartez L. Daniels, 40, and Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, according to police. A second juvenile has not yet been positively identified.

A 34-year-old woman was also taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were also inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, the village said.

In an update posted Monday afternoon, the Village of Bolingbrook said the 17-year-old suspect was in a "dating relationship" with the 17-year-old victim.

The village said the boy acted alone and the Will County state's attorney's office was preparing formal charges against the teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620.