A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Saturday.

Just after midnight, the teen boy was dropped off at Norwegian Hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg, Chicago police said. He was in good condition.

He would not give details of the incident or the location of the shooting, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.