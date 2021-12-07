Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old charged in pair of armed robberies in Lake View

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police days off canceled amid surging downtown crime

After a violent weekend downtown, Chicago police have canceled days off for officers starting this Thursday.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged Monday in connection with two armed robberies in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The teenager, whose name has been withheld because he is a juvenile, was arrested Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

He faces five felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Police identified the teen as the person who allegedly took part in an armed robbery on Nov. 17 in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street and another on Nov. 21 in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP