17-year-old charged in pair of armed robberies in Lake View

A 17-year-old boy was charged Monday in connection with two armed robberies in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The teenager, whose name has been withheld because he is a juvenile, was arrested Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

He faces five felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Police identified the teen as the person who allegedly took part in an armed robbery on Nov. 17 in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street and another on Nov. 21 in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP