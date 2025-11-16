17-Year-Old girl shot inside Roseland Home, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old teen has been injured after she sustained a gunshot wound while inside a home in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 3:14 p.m., a 17-year-old female victim was struck in the left leg by a gunshot while inside a home. The gunshot was from an unknown offender.
The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicgao Police Department.