17-Year-Old girl shot inside Roseland Home, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg while inside a home in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood around 3:14 p.m. The shooter is unknown, and the victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.



A 17-year-old teen has been injured after she sustained a gunshot wound while inside a home in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:14 p.m., a 17-year-old female victim was struck in the left leg by a gunshot while inside a home. The gunshot was from an unknown offender.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.