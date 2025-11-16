Expand / Collapse search

17-Year-Old girl shot inside Roseland Home, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 16, 2025 4:50pm CST
Chicago
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old teen has been injured after she sustained a gunshot wound while inside a home in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:14 p.m., a 17-year-old female victim was struck in the left leg by a gunshot while inside a home. The gunshot was from an unknown offender.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicgao Police Department.

