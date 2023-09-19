17-year-old Orland Park boy arrested after allegedly having gun near Andrew High School

A 17-year-old Orland Park boy was arrested Tuesday morning after he was allegedly found with a gun near Andrew High School.

According to police, the teen was let into the school, located at 9001 W. 171 St. in Tinley Park, shortly before 10 a.m. by a student who opened a side door.

The teen was immediately turned away by a staff member and was told to enter through the south entrance since the school day already started, officials said.

The teen then began to wander around the east side of the building before leaving the premises.

The Tinley Park Police Department's school resource officer approached the teen, who had walked off campus and found a handgun in his waistband.

According to officials, the teen was not a student at Andrew High School.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending in juvenile court.