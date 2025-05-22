17-year-old shot and killed in Aurora, police say

The Brief Aurora Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday at approximately 9:33 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Street. Officers found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, after reports of shots fired. The victim was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Aurora, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:33 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Street.

They found the teen with a gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures, police said.

He was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

The results of the autopsy have not been released. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers by calling 630-892-1000 or visiting www.p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and fugitives.