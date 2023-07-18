17-year-old shot in Brighton Park

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8:24 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue, police said.

The teen was struck in the shin and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.