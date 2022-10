A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night.

At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A resident in one of the houses heard the loud noise and located the victim on the ground, police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.