17-year-old shot on Southwest Side; 10th juvenile to be shot this weekend

A 17-year-old boy was wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Clearing on the Southwest Side, making him the tenth juvenile struck by gunfire in Chicago this weekend.

About 2:30 p.m. he was in a vehicle traveling west in the 5000 block of West 63rd Street, when another vehicle pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the face but drove himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He is listed as being in fair condition.

Nine other children have been shot across the city since Friday evening, at least three of them in accidental shootings.