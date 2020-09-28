1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths: Illinois health officials

article

State health officials on Monday said another 1,709 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases were among 41,142 test results submitted to the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There are also another 13 deaths tied to the virus, raising Illinois’ death toll to 8,614.

The state’s testing positivity rate remains at 3.7%, health officials said.

As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, with 346 in the ICU and 135 on ventilators.