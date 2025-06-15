Chicago crime: Boy, 17, shot, killed in South Side drive-by, police say

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Prairie Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The boy was standing near the sidewalk around 4 a.m. when an unknown dark-colored sedan approached him.

At least one gunman from inside the car shot at the victim. The car then fled westbound on 76th Street, police said.

The boy had been shot multiple times in the shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if anyone was in custody nor did they identify the victim.