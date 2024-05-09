18-year-old arrested in Warrenville nearly 3 months after robbing men at gunpoint in Chicago

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Warrenville on Wednesday nearly three months after allegedly robbing three men at gunpoint in Chicago.

The suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery.

At about 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, the 18-year-old allegedly took property at gunpoint from three men in the 6700 block of South Green Street in Englewood.

The offender was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.