Teen charged as adult with murder in killing of Cicero high school student, officials say

The Brief An 18-year-old from Cicero has been charged with murder in the January shooting death of 17-year-old Johan Adarve Sanchez near Morton East High School. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between rival teen groups, with evidence and witnesses identifying the suspect, who fled and discarded the weapon. The suspect was later arrested in New York with help from Amtrak police after authorities tracked his return travel plans.



A Cicero teen has been charged with murder as an adult in the shooting of a Morton East High School student in January, according to Cicero officials.

The now 18-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with murder and will remain in custody until his trial.

The backstory:

Cicero police were called around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 8 near Morton East High School in the 2100 block of South 59th Avenue where they found 17-year-old Johan Adarve Sanchez unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators later determined the shooting followed a large fight between two rival groups of teenagers near dismissal time at the high school.

Police said witness statements and video evidence showed the suspect fired the shots, fled on foot and discarded the gun in a nearby yard, where it was recovered. The suspect, who police said is not a Morton East student, was identified by multiple witnesses. Detectives later learned he had fled to New York.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant from the Cook County State's Attorney's felony review unit and detectives learned the suspect had purchased a ticket to return to Chicago. In coordination with Amtrak police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident that same day in New York.