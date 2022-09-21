18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago.

Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce.

Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in several armed carjackings and armed robberies that took place on July 16.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was charged with six counts of armed robbery with a firearm, four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Talbert was a juvenile at the time of the crime spree and will be charged as a juvenile, police said.