18-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, retail theft in Brighton Park

An 18-year-old has been charged with attempting to carjack a man minutes before stealing items from a store in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Johnathan Seville has been charged with one felony count of attempted carjacking and one misdemeanor count of retail theft, according to Chicago police.

Police said Seville allegedly attempted to carjack a 46-year-old man about 3:24 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

Minutes later, Seville reportedly took merchandise from a retail store in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

He was arrested in the 3100 block of West 45th Street about 30 minutes after the attempted carjacking occurred.

Seville is due in bond court on Monday.