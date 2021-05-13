18-year-old charged with fatally shooting two people in Englewood last year

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two people last year in Englewood on the South Side.

The male, who was not identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6800 block of South Loomis, Chicago police said.

On July 15, 2020, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were driving through an alley in the 6900 block of South Throop street about 3:41 p.m. when the shooter opened fire, police said.

One of the victims was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead about half an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

One of the victims was identified as 17-year-old Charlie Perez, the medical examiner’s office said. The other victim was identified as Enrique Gonzalez Jr., 20, of Belmont Central.

The offender has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and three misdemeanors for resisting arrest.

He was due in court on Thursday.