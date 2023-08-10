18-year-old grazed on head by gunfire in Englewood

A man was grazed on the head by gunfire Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found an 18-year-old suffering from a graze wound to the top of his head in the 6700 block of South Throop Street, according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but he refused further medical attention. Police said he was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer any questions.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.