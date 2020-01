An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting in Burnside on the South Side.

The man was outside about 2:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 92nd Street when two people walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the back, torso and calf, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.