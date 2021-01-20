18-year-old man killed in Avon Township crash

An 18-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday in north suburban Avon Township.

The man was driving west at a high rate of speed about 9:05 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Subaru WRX and slid out on Rollins Road just west of Drury Lane, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The Subaru slammed into an eastbound 2008 Toyota Tundra, ejecting the 18-year-old from the car, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, a 36-year-old McHenry man, was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The 18-year-old lived in Round Lake Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.