18-year-old shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in Grand Crossing

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Monday morning after a gunman approached his vehicle and opened fire in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

Chicago police said the man was sitting in his vehicle around 8:46 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when a male suspect fired shots in his direction.

The gunman then fled the scene, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The man sustained multiple gunshots to his body and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.