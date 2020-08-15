1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 5 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and five additional confirmed deaths.

Of the five deaths, one was reported in Cook County and one in DuPage County.

IDPH says there have been a total of 204,519 cases, including 7,726 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,414 tests for a total of 3,329,762.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.0%.

As of Friday night, 1,538 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 330 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to IDPH.